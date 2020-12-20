Tony Clark’s jolly face peeked through his window Thursday evening as hundreds of fans paraded past to show their support for the man who has played Santa Claus for years in Paris. Clark, who is currently living at Stillhouse Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center due to his health, wasn’t able to don his red coat and hat this year and the community missed him, to say the least.
The parade was organized by Clark’s cousin, Patti Torres, who said due to Covid-19, Clark hasn’t been able to leave Stillhouse for the better part of a year, so she decided to bring the
community to him.
“He told me, ‘I’ll be Santa Claus as long as I can, and he said, ‘as long as I’m able, and physically able, I will do it,’” Torres said. “And this year, he’s not physically able. He wasn’t this year, and he wasn’t last year. And it’s absolutely killing him. So we decided, hey, if Santa can’t come to the people, the people will come to Santa.”
And come they did. A train of cars as far as the eye could see rolled down Stillhouse Road for the chance to wish Clark well as Torres held out a microphone for each of them to show their appreciation. Along with Clark’s fans, EMS vehicles turned out in droves to show their support for him. Vehicles flashed their red and blue lights and honked their horns as Clark waved at each and every one. A horse-drawn carriage even trotted past, with a different Santa on board to honor Clark.
Bryan Mackey, a paramedic, said he was on board as soon as he heard about the parade because of all the love Clark has shown to the community over the years.
“Tony has, for years, always come to our department Christmas party for all of our families and the kids that were there,” Mackey said. “Tony just gave back to the community so much over all these years. So this is a way for us to give back to him.”
Mackey said Clark never dressed up as Santa to get recognition. For him, it was all about the kids.
“He’s just a great guy. He makes a perfect Santa Claus,” Mackey said. “I think he’s been doing it for so many years because he loves the kids. He likes to see their faces light up. That was his motivation.”
Torres said she’d been planning the parade since Thanksgiving and each person she reached out to was willing to be a part of putting it together. As soon as they heard it was for Clark, they were on board.
“Anything for Tony. That’s what everybody has said. Anything for Tony, we’re there,” Torres said. “This right here has just totally warmed our hearts. Right now the world is so … everybody thinks there’s not hope, everybody thinks there’s not love. It chokes me up because this town has shown how much love is still there.”
Clark’s mother, Helen, showed up to the parade, too. She stayed in her car parked outside his window, smiling at her son.
“I wouldn’t miss it for the world,” she said with a smile.
Torres said it’s hard to picture Christmas without Clark, but that the parade was a way she could show him just how big of an impact he’s had on the Paris community.
“He is one of the most awesome people you will ever know in your whole life,” Torres said. “He is the full meaning of Christmas and Santa Claus.”
