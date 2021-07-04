Navigation of the Red River from Texarkana, Arkansas, to Denison, Texas, a feat planned for the next few years by the Red River Valley Association, would provide Northeast Texas and Southeast Oklahoma all sorts of benefits in addition to the economic benefits of a transportation waterway.
That’s the message navigation enthusiasts brought a week and a half ago to an information session in Paris about future plans for a lock and dam system that would provide at least a nine-foot deep waterway for barge transportation from Shreveport, north to Texarkana, and then westward to Denison.
Benefits of river stabilization, an endless water supply for irrigation, hydro power along with a widened waterway for recreational purposes all have been provided by a lock and dam system in place for the past decade on the Red River from Simmesport, Louisiana, north of Baton Rouge on the Mississippi River, to Shreveport/Bossier City.
A series of five lock and dam complexes perform a stair step effect on the river, creating controllable pools and passageways with a total lift on the river between Simmesport and Shreveport/Bossier City of roughly 140-feet, the equivalent of a 14-story building.
Because of the lock and dam complexes, recreation — especially bass fishing — has exploded in recent years and water from the system is used by farmers along the river.
“The Louisiana Commission for the Red River has created 20 recreation sites, which draw 2.8 million visitors a year,” said Richard Brontoli, executive director of the Red River Valley Association in Paris to boost support for the navigation project. “Bass Pro Shop is located in Bossier City because the Red River became such a bass fishery.”
Brontoli noted there is a welcome center in Bossier City on a river oxbow, and the Nature Conservancy has bought lands up and down the river to the Arkansas border and created a National Wildlife Refuge.
“It’s to our benefit with any new navigation we create to look at the ecosystem and create wildlife refuges and habitat areas because that only increases hunting and fishing, and it’s the right thing to do for conservation,” Brontoli said.
Referring to the Red River north of Paris, Brontoli said, “You know it’s pretty dangerous to get into the Red River around here because we don’t know where the channel is, but once you create a stable pool, you can have unbelievable recreation and all the other benefits of a lock and dam system.”
Local Realtor Jim Bell of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Bell Group told the group gathered at Love Civic Center that he could not say enough about the positive effects the project can have on business and development.
“I would ask that we do something that’s not happening in the rest of the nation right now, and that is to come together to get this project done,” he said.
Timeline expectation is that it will take at least a year to perform an economic impact study from Texarkana to Denison, funded by the Red River Authority of Texas.
Once completed, the Red River Valley Association plans to seek matching funds for a $3 million three-year Corps of Engineer feasibility study followed by a search for construction funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.