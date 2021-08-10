RENO — Discussion regarding a Meadows Phase IV Final Plat dominated Reno’s City Council meeting Monday night. In a public hearing lasting more than 45 minutes, neighbors and nearby residents spoke of drainage issues they feared might cause flooding if a new property was built with a downward sloping swell.
However, builder Ricky Wheeler addressed all comments in the public hearing, explaining how a grass swell on the property — among other features — will prevent water from flooding into backyards during heavy rainstorms. He elaborated on how it would sweep runoff into the city streets.
One neighbor also mentioned open drains that children may fall into. Wheeler addressed the concern by mentioning a lid he had placed on the drain that morning. The disputes resolved among the attendees, the council went ahead and approved the final plat with no changes.
James Dority nominated his brother, Kenneth Dority, as Reno’s citizen of the month.
“He’s a builder and contractor in the city of Reno. He’s my younger brother, and I look up to him,” James said.
An invoice from Franklin Legal Publishing was approved for the amount of $3,040. Though councilors expressed dismay over the high charge, they had no legal choice but to approve paying the contractor for service already provided.
The council also ratified a budget amendment to move $36,656 from the System Fund Balance to the Standpipe Expense Project. Discussion for the amendment occurred at the last council meeting, but due to the wording of the agenda item, action could not be taken. The city also opened a sealed bid for $29,260 from landscaping and herbicide services for a two-year term beginning Aug. 9 and lasting until Sept. 30, 2023.
The City of Reno also hopes to update and restore the Reno Kiwanis Park, maintaining and updating equipment. The council contemplated hiring sand-blasting services, along with new lidded trash cans and some more play equipment.
Sandblasting has some drawbacks and could damage neighboring properties, Mayor Pro Tem Joey McCarthy said. For the city to go forward with existing bids, the contractor would need to ensure it would cover any damages caused by the sandblasting.
Additionally, an estimated tax rate was set for 49.08 cents per $100 valuation at a rollback rate. The number will be used for conducting budget workshops, which the council scheduled for every Monday night in Aug. at 6 p.m.
The department head expenditure limit was revised to $3,000, after which spending must be signed off by the mayor. No action was taken on the Covid-19 disaster declaration, beyond continued recommendation to wash hands and sanitize regularly.
