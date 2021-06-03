Daniel Vick, keeper of collections at the Museum of the Red River, has been working diligently installing the next scheduled exhibit Native North American Baskets.
Open since Tuesday, this exhibit draws from the Museum’s extensive collection of basketry. Prime examples of hand-woven basketry will contain many examples of plating, coiling and twining techniques used in native American basket-weaving arts.
This exhibit will be on display in the Mary Bratton Curtis Gallery through Sep. 26.
The Museum of the Red River houses one of the nation’s most comprehensive collections of ethnographic art. It’s also the home to Oklahoma’s State Dinosaur, Acrocanthosaurus atokensis. The museum offers dynamic, year-round programming and exhibits designed to foster a love of, and appreciation for, the arts and natural sciences.
Visit museumoftheredriver.org for more information.
