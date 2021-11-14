Three families in Lamar County are giving three brothers the chance to grow up together after being separated in foster care over the years.
The families had each cared for the boys at various times through the foster-care system and became friends along the way, they said.
“Well, it all started with Kristy,” said Rebecca Morgan, who is now mother to one of the three boys.
“I was just called into foster care,” said Kristy Lane, who has three teenage children with her husband, Clint. “I got Sebastian first, then Vance, and they were in and out of foster care. “When they came back in foster care for a third time, that is when we knew they weren’t going back to their biological mother. We decided we were going to raise them as a family.”
The couples talked about adoption, and since they had all become friends, had cared for the boys and had grown to love them, they set out to adopt to navigate the process.
Adoption Day was July 14 of this year, and it was a day of big smiles and hugs all around.
They were officially family, but they had truly started their uniquely blended families in March 2020 when Lane decided she was going to adopt Sebastian, now 5.
She called Morgan, who agreed to adopt Gage, now 4.
“We all babysat all of them,” Morgan said.
So, they talked to Samantha Green about taking Vance, now 6.
“I had babysat Gage,” Green said. “When (Child Protective Services) called and asked if I would take Vance, I said ‘yes, absolutely.’”
The boys have seen each other on an almost daily basis for more than a year now. They call their brothers’ mothers and dads their aunts and uncles in their blended families. The mothers said it is working out very well for the boys.
“I think Gage has done really well,” Morgan said. “I’m the only mother he has ever known.”
She recalled one of the times the biological mother texted her saying, he wants his mom and I am not the one he wants.
The oldest, Vance, knows he is adopted and happy, his mom said.
“We have our own families, so we are never alone. We just gained a whole lot more family,” he told his mom.
That is true.
The boys have sleepovers, they attend parties together, they play at the park and visit each other’s homes. While they enjoy playing together, each has his own interests. Vance likes superheroes, soccer and baseball. Sebastian likes sports and riding his bicycle, while Gage likes dinosaurs and cars and trucks. In fact, Gage likes to point out school buses when he is riding in the car with his dad, David Morgan.
“The boys are happy and playful,” David Morgan said. “They love each other’s company. They have come a long way.”
