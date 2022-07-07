A standing room only crowd showed up Tuesday night at Paris City Hall for the first meeting of a newly appointed Paris Planning & Zoning Commission, and it wasn’t to witness the reorganization of the board with the election of Clifton Fendley as chairman and Austin Anthony as vice chairman.
Rather, a required notice sent to residents living within 200 feet of 3rd Street SE/FM 1497 from South Church Street to CR 12600, which is two miles outside the city limits, about a change in the city’s Master Thoroughfare Plan prompted a standing room only crowd of more than 75 people, quite unusual for a Planning & Zoning meeting.
City Planner Andrew Mack quickly admitted that the required legal notice mailed to property owners, with its accompanying map to illustrate the proposed change in the roadway from a major arterial roadway to a major collector roadway, came with no explanation of what the city had in mind.
Those protesting came with misconceptions that included city plans to make the street a four-lane highway to plans to annex a two-mile strip south of the present city limits on CR 1497, all based on misinterpretations of the accompanying map. Word quickly spread through social media and fliers posted in neighborhoods, according to one source.
“That notice has stirred a hornet’s nest, and it was just the normal legal wording used in another similar item on the agenda that drew no attention,” Mack said prior to the meeting about the growing crowd. “I’ve learned my lesson, and in the future, I’ll make sure to include more detail to avoid confusion.”
Mack explained the snafu to the audience before the public hearing, stating that the sole purpose of the proposed amendment is to decrease the amount of required street right-of-way from 80 feet to 60 feet, reducing a burden for owners who might want to develop property. For another 30 minutes, however, person and after person spoke stating reasons for opposition and expressing the desire for city notices in the future to more clearly explain the intent of proposed changes.
In an agenda memorandum to commission members, and as Mack explained at the meeting, recent plat applications involving new construction, mostly with the city’s new 5 In 5 Infill Housing Development Program, have revealed problems with some of the street widths in the Master Thoroughfare Plan.
After the public hearing, the commission gave its approval for the change with a second public hearing before final approval scheduled at 5:30 p.m. July 25 before Paris City Council.
