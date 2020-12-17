Christmas came a little early for the Boys & Girls Club of the Red River Valley at a Monday night meeting when Paris City Council approved the donation of property adjacent to the club’s current facility, 1530 1st St. NE.
“We hope one day to expand our club and its operations, and we have found out that the city actually owns part of what we have used as a club forever,” board president Brian Glass said before councilors voted unanimously to proceed with the donation.
Glass explained the club owns property west of adjoining baseball fields to 1st Street NE, and the city owns the baseball fields and property east of there.
“We started serving kids in Lamar County 66 plus years ago and currently serve from 150 to 200 youth daily, depending on Covid regulations,” Glass said. “We are asking the city to consider partnering with us, and hopefully donating that portion of property that we have maintained for many, many years.”
After City Attorney Stephanie Harris explained one tract located at the Red River Fairgrounds will have to be subdivided, and proper conveyance of the property researched, the Council instructed Harris to proceed with needed documents.
In other action, councilors voted to use what remains of roughly $1.4 million in local Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding — roughly $1.2 million — to reimburse the general fund for pandemic expenses paid out of the 2019-20 budget and to put the remainder in an account marked for future emergency needs.
Other agenda items included public hearings and approval for a change in zoning from one-family to office district at 25 31st St. SE, and from planned development to multiple-family in the 2800 block of Jefferson Road at Collegiate Drive. The Council also reappointed Del Drake to the Civic Service Commission, approved taxi licenses for Lone Star Cab Company and Stop N Drop Transportation and forgave a $6,994 lien plus interest against property at 339 W. Kaufman St.
From the consent agenda, the Council approved, with one vote, a $68,200 expenditure for channel bank stabilization in the 600 block of Johnson Woods Drive, a $12,000 expenditure for Phase 2 of the Paris HIstoric Resource Survey, $3,900 for a quarterly storm water pollution prevention report at Cox Field, $11,361 for a change order for handrails as required by the state for sidewalks on North Main and Houston streets and a $25,000 expenditure for a comparative study of staff salaries and associated compensation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.