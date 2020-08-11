The Lamar County commissioners discussed a 13.56% contribution rate for the county’s retirement plan at Monday morning’s meeting.
“Normally, every year, TCDRS, Texas County and District Retirement System, tells us what they requested our contribution rates will be towards our retirement plan. This year, after sending us our rates, the market took a dive and the retirement accounts all decreased. So, they sent out a letter that said to not pay more than we did last year. What the budget is figured on is doing 13.56% that we did last year,” county auditor Kayla Hall said.
This contribution rate will ensure that county employees are financially covered when they choose to retire.
“If the market goes back up, then the value will too. It’s basically like the stock market, for retirement. In the grand scheme, it shouldn’t be a problem. For example, if the county shut down this year, like the county ceased to exist, and we had to pay out everybody for retirement, we wouldn’t have enough to pay everybody at once. But, the chances of this happening in any county is slim. But, that is what this is; it’s our contribution to the total plan to make sure everybody is fully funded,” Hall said.
The commissioners also approved amending the Inmate Phone Service contract with NCIC Inmate Communications that will expire in 2025.
“It’s equipment that we already have, so there’s no money being expended. It’s just visitation. It doesn’t decrease anything that we had, it just adds to it,” Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass said.
Blueprints for a final plat for The Ranches at Meadow Creek subdivision were received by the court along with the county treasurer and investment reports. No action was taken on these items.
The commissioners met in an executive session regarding economic development negotiations, for which no action was taken.
