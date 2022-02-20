BLOSSOM — Blossom City Council called a May 7 municipal election for a mayor and two council members, passed building code and animal regulations, approved a zoning map and gave Paris Economic Development Corp the go ahead to negotiate with a new industrial prospect by the code name Pecan Grove at a Thursday night council meeting.
The council also gave the city secretary authority to contract with Municipal Impact to update and support the city’s website.
“The website we have now doesn’t serve our needs,” City Secretary Stacy Prestridge said, as she explained the new company would provide means to send out public notices and would make it easier to pay water bills.
In other action, the council awarded a contract to Resource Management of Paris to administer grant applications involving the American Rescue Plan, passed by Congress to assist cities in dealing with costs related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The council postponed a decision on a commercial zoning request for property at 125 E. Main St. to build storage units and asked owner Ken Taylor to return to a future meeting with permission statements from neighbors.
Action to approve ongoing negotiations with the industrial project with the code name Pecan Grove came after a brief executive session discussion with Paris Economic Development Corp. executive director Maureen Hammond.
