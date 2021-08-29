Oftentimes the cost to maintain a city service far outweighs the benefit taxpayers receive from that service.
That is the case with the current ISO 3 score the City of Paris has with the Insurance Services Office, the score, along with other factors, carriers use to determine property insurance rates. Local insurance agents are in agreement the cost to maintain the rating far exceeds the cost of a probable property tax increase to homeowners, although a drop in the score could adversely affect local industries.
Discussion about the ISO rating, also known as a Public Protection Classification, took place at a recent Paris City Council budget workshop with Fire Chief Thomas McMonigle telling council members Paris may drop from an ISO 3 to an ISO 4 because of a change in standards adopted in 2020 by the National Fire Protection Association. Ratings range from 1 to 10 with 1 being the best rating.
“The NFPA now says that I’m supposed to have 16 people on scene at a fire, and we are at 14,” McMonigle said, explaining it would take hiring at least six additional firefighters to meet the new standards. “So, that’s probably going to be a discussion down the road about adding more staff and another building and so forth in order for us to meet the new standards.”
During an interview last week, McMonigle explained the ISO rating process. Ten percent of the score is based on a city’s dispatch capabilities, another 40% on water supply and the remainder is based on a fire department’s capabilities, including manpower, equipment and training.
“We have an excellent water supply that consistently gets good ratings,” McMonigle said. “They recommend one more dispatcher, but the biggest issue is manpower. We were just barely over the 14 threshold to get the three when we were last rated in 2014. We have 16 people per shift, and guys have to have vacation and sick days, but we have managed to maintain 14 at all times.”
McMonigle said at ISO 3, Paris ranks in the top 5% to 6% of cities nationwide. If dropped to ISO 4, the city would still be in the top 10%.
“City Council has to weigh the benefits versus the costs on this,” McMonigle said. “To hire enough people to put us over the manpower requirement is going to be quite expensive. I’m not sure the savings will justify the expense. Obviously as fire chief I would like to have the most number of men I can put on a fire scene for the safety of citizens and my firefighters, but I also understand as an administrator that we have to do what we can do within our economic capabilities.”
Whether the drop from an ISO 3 to ISO 4 would significantly increase homeowner insurance rates depends on the carrier, and different carriers have different ways of scoring policies. Both Curtis Fendley of Pierson & Fendley Insurance Agency and Vicki Ballard of Ballard Insurance Agency agree that a drop of one point in the ratings would not adversely affect homeowners.
“I wrote a policy two weeks ago for a $200,000 house,” Fendley said, explaining the cost was $1,301 a year. “When I put in a ISO 4 rating just to compare the cost increased to $1,308, so that’s an insignificant difference.”
Ballard agreed.
“The difference in a Public Protection Classification 3 and PPC 4 on our insurance rates is almost negligible,” she said, noting that carriers use other factors to figure rates, including claims in a community.
“That is one of the importances of having fire codes and enforcing those codes,” McMonigle said. “When you have buildings built to code, and built safely, there is just not as much loss to fire. When you lower losses in a community, that also helps keep insurance rates lower.”
Regardless of whether the city’s ISO rating is a 3 or a 4, McMonigle said the department would “continue to do the best job we can within our economic capabilities and provide the best service for citizens because that is what our citizens deserve, and that is what we are going to give them.”
