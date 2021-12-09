DETROIT - Some members of the Little Detroit City-Drive Group couldn’t help but notice when they were in the Detroit Community Center that people were stopping by taking a picture of themselves by the flag that was once painted on the side of the building.
Some would want to know about John Nance Garner, who was born in the Detroit area, others wanted to hear about Bodacious the bull and its ties to Detroit or some of the old buildings in the area such as the First Christian Church, members said.
The group got together and decided to do something to tie all those things together and give people visiting the town something really interesting to have their pictures taken with.
“Mayor Kenny Snodgrass mentioned doing a mural. That kinda got our wheels turning,” said Jill Hart of the Little Detroit Club. “We just incorporated the historical things Detroit was known for.”
She said she had seen the Dr Pepper mural in downtown Paris and liked it, and then she found out who painted it. She got in touch with artist David Freeman and told him what her group had in mind for Detroit. They wanted Bodacious, the yellow whale, who was a famous rodeo bull known as the world’s most dangerous bull.
“Very few people ever stayed on him,” club member Jamie Miller said of the Hall of Fame bull who is buried just north of Detroit.
The colorful mural also has the city’s oldest church, the First Christain, and the John Nance Garner home.
“John Nance Garner was born maybe a mile south of Detroit,” said Miller, who carries Detroit’s history around with him in his head. “You know that morning, Nov. 22, 1963, JFK called John Nance Garner to wish him a happy birthday.”
The Tabernacle, which is also depicted on the mural, was built in 1906 as a social center for gatherings such as plays, live shows, revivals and reunions, they said.
“The city maintains it today and it is still used for gatherings,” Miller said.
The mural also has the Texas-Pacific Railroad tribute as well as the water tower and the high school mascot.
“The mural design now on the wall is the concept approved by everyone and includes all elements requested by the group,” Freeman said.
“David Freeman did a fine job,” Hart said.
“From concept to finished mural, it is true to the original vision. We wanted something fun, bright and happy on the wall that the community and everyone around would enjoy including anyone traveling on the Northeast Texas Trail that’s located across the road from the mural,” Freeman said of the work.
The group thinks the mural enhances the look of the city and fulfills their role of keeping the spirit of the community alive and moving forward, Hart said.
“We really try to keep our community connected to each other,” she said. “We want to improve the community.”
