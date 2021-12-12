Paris ISD’s Board of Trustees may cut ties with TRS-ActiveCare insurance, to be effective Sept. 1, 2022, as required to use another insurer when it meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Elaine Ballard Administration Building, 1920 Clarksville St. in Paris.
Monday’s agenda includes discussion on the district’s Career and Technical Education Program; discussion on the district’s improvement plan; budget amendment consideration; possible approval for a contract to purchase network equipment and wireless access points for district-wide use; and discussion of the district’s Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.