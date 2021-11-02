CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville ISD school board members were jubilant when word came that the school bond passed by a 637 to 578 vote, or 52.43% to 47.57%.
Red River County Clerk Shawn Weemes hand delivered the Tuesday night tally to Superintendent Kermit Ward in the district's administration building and informed him the count is unofficial. There are still some provisional and mail-in ballots that have to be counted, but not enough to change the outcome, just the final count.
When Ward got the Tuesday vote numbers, the board already knew the bond had won in the early voting round that took place in the two weeks before Tuesday's election by a 521 to 406 total.
Ward thanked the board members for their hard work and said the real winners in the bond election were the students in the school district.
The election results will be canvassed at a school board meeting Nov. 11 at the administration building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.