Editor's Note: This article has been corrected to reflect that Linda Knox is the city council board liaison and not a board member. The interim board director will be Ron Hervey, not Rob Vine.
After one year and a day as the director of the Paris Public Library, director Tim DeGhelder is resigning his position June 3 in favor of a more advanced opportunity as the head of multiple library branches in Douglas County, Nevada.
During his short tenure as director, DeGhelder spearheaded many revolutionary changes to the library’s management and processes.
He created new marketing initiatives including a new logo, strategic plan, YouTube channel and Facebook page which he kept regularly updated. DeGhelder also sponsored an increase in technological innovation for the library, primarily in adding more security cameras, new recording software, Smart TV technology in the public meeting room and Tuesday morning computer proficiency classes.
Major renovations also came to the library in the form of new outdoor furniture, a water-proofed outdoor deck, roof leak repairs, repainted walls, new ceiling tiles, carpet cleaning, air system sprays, a brand new teen study room and a plan to remodel the library basement storage area to be used as a community meeting room able to host more than 300 citizens.
Working with others, he also created new library programs for kids, teens and adults. He also helped create a program called 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten in April, and currently more than 7,000 books have been read by the children registered.
Other initiatives were created to make the library more inclusive, less intimidating and more of a central hub for attendees. He launched measures for no late fees to be charged for children’s materials; created staff teams for children, adult and teen programming; and launched numerous one-time and continuing program events, such as the Downtown Storywalk - Polar Express or participation in the annual Christmas parade. The library also now accepts credit cards.
Other partnerships have been established or enhanced, notably with Paris Junior College, Pet Partners and Paris Rocks. Plans are in place to work with more groups in 2022. He did all this and many other initiatives and activities while staying at least $60,000 under budget for the year.
Staff were disappointed to hear he would leave, citing his strong leadership skills and initiative as definite benefits for the library over the past year.
“He brought a lot of good changes to the library. He made it fun for kids from all walks of life. Fun to come to visit. He made reading fun, fun for kids to come to the library just to visit and read. And we will truly miss him,” Librarian Louise Webb said.
“Tim has really brought a lot of excitement and vision to the library. We will miss him,” Librarian Nathan Crawford added.
Members of the library board also expressed their best wishes for DeGhelder in Nevada.
“I think that your impact here, the short time you’ve been here, is going to be long-lasting, so we are definitely grateful to you, and we’re definitely grateful to the selection committee who picked this man our community,” city council board liaison Linda Knox said.
As for DeGhelder, he is excited for the new opportunity, but he is going to miss Paris.
“I’m gonna miss this community because the potential here is amazing. I’ve got support from the public, from the community, from the board. I’ve noticed the people here love their library, but they love traditional services, and I’m trying to challenge them, push them, get the flame kindled,” DeGhelder said. He said the Nevada branch made him an offer he’d be crazy to turn down, and he’s making the move to help provide for his family, still in the immigration process to come to America from Thailand.
While the search committee begins to look for DeGhelder’s replacement, Ron Hervey will take over as interim director for the Paris Public Library.
