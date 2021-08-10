Lee Ann Hampton, owner of Paris Apothecary, is the 2021 Texas Pharmacist of the Year, named by Texas Pharmacy Association on Friday and recognized Monday in Lamar County Commissioners’ Court.
Retired pharmacist James Miears spoke about what he called “a remarkable accomplishment.”
“From Texarkana on our east to El Paso on our west, from Texline and Dalhart on the northwest to Beaumont in the southeast, to Gainesville in north central Texas to South Padre Island there are more than 20,000 registered pharmacists,” Miears said. “To my knowledge, this is the first time that any pharmacist from our area has been named Pharmacist of the Year.”
After congratulatory remarks from individual commissioners, Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell read the proclamation and then briefly recessed the court for pictures and personal congratulations.
Hampton has worked in the pharmacy field since she was 16 years old, first at Eckerd Drug in Paris and then as she served a rural pharmacy rotation at Miears Drug Store. She received her pharmacy degree from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Pharmacy in 2002.
“Lee Ann Hampton serves as an example to the pharmacy profession through her high level of personal achievement, leadership and community civic activities,” the proclamation reads,” noting her service as a 4-H Club leader, Texas Scholars keynote speaker, senior health fair presenter and Texas Area of Aging speaker in addition to being the first in this area to offer immunizations and point-of-care testing. She made the cover of the Texas Pharmaceutical Magazine when she compounded more than 350 gallons of hand sanitizer during the initial Covid-19 crises.
Hampton has served as a member of the TPA public policy council since 2019 and a board member of the Alliance of Independent Pharmacists of Texas from 2016-2020. She is the past Preceptor of the Year, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Pharmacy. Paris Apothecary has been voted Best Pharmacy in a Paris News poll every year since 2015.
