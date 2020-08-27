BONHAM — With 39 active Covid-19 cases in Fannin County by Monday evening, County Judge Randy Moore suggested the county’s disaster declaration order, which includes an order requiring face masks in certain circumstances, should remain in place for another week.
Moore discussed with county commissioners, who unanimously approved the extension, recent numbers shared by the state prison system, which, after weekend testing, found 183 Covid-19 cases. Fifty-six of the cases are considered recovered, Moore said, adding nine cases among employees are considered recovered while three are active. He said there are 1,061 people under medical restriction with 191 under lockdown.
“After testing, the state prison has found they had many different people end up with Covid,” Moore said. “From what I understand, they’re all asymptomatic. That’s kind of weird, in my opinion. Maybe we got a lot more people walking around out here that’s got it and doesn’t know it.”
Prior to the addition of the prison’s case numbers, the county was reporting 388 confirmed cases since testing began in March. There have been 10 deaths and 337 estimated recoveries. By this morning, the Texas Department of Health and Human Services was reporting 559 confirmed cases and 344 estimated recoveries.
In other business, commissioners honored Debra Roberts, director of the Fannin County Community Supervision Corrections Department, with a proclamation for her 11 and a half years of service to the county.
“It’s quite an honor and a privilege for us to even get to do this,” Moore said. “I think it’s important to choose how you’re going to spend your days, how you’re going to your years, how you’re going to spend your life. Debra, you have chosen honorably to serve your community.”
Roberts began her career in probation in Navarro County in 1984 as an office manager, and she became a probation officer in 1997 after graduating from college. In 2004, she became deputy director of the Navarro County Community Supervision Corrections Department. She was hired as Fannin County’s department director in 2009.
During her tenure, Roberts served on the Fannin County Literacy Council promoting adult basic education programs, the Fannin County Fresh Start Committee, the Texoma Council of Governments, Criminal Justice Advisory Committee, Fannin County Drug Court and Mental Health Court.
A come and go retirement reception for Roberts is planned for 2 to 4 p.m. Monday at the 336th District Court Room, 210 S. Main St. in Bonham. A presentation will begin at 2:15 p.m. Social distancing will be practiced and masks must be worn.
