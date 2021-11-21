Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is sending $1.07 billion in local sales tax allocations to cities, counties and other taxing districts this month, 20.6% more than in November 2020. The allocations come from sales made in September by businesses that report tax monthly and on sales for July, August and September by quarterly filers.
Sales tax revenue in Paris took a hit during the filing period, falling 10.38% to $1,040,226.48 for November’s allocation compared to the same period last year. Still, the city, which serves as the economic center of the Red River Valley, has received 11.92% more year-to-date, at more than $10.18 million, than through November 2020, according to the comptroller’s data.
The remaining Lamar County cities that collect sales tax revenue saw positive growth for the period, with Deport once again leading with 28.02% more, at $8,748.30, than November 2020’s allocation. For the year, the city has collected 42.77% more in sales tax revenue, at $74,604.57, than 2020’s year-to-date total. Reno’s allocation for this year’s sales period totaled $35,189.56. That’s up 26.72% over the same time last year. For the year, Reno’s sales tax revenue totals $344,753.29, up 19.98% compared to 2020. Sun Valley’s sales tax revenue also was up by a double-digit percentage. For the sales period, the city received $3,953.22, up 13.47% over November 2020’s allocation. Sun Valley has received $44,717.49 in sales taxes year-to-date, up 6.78% compared to last year.
Roxton, Toco and Blossom also will receive more tax dollars this month compared to November 2020. Roxton’s total, $2,707.52, is up 9.13%; Toco’s total, $1,842.53, is up 6.17%; and Blossom’s total, $13,206.55, is up 1.43%. All three are up for the year, as well, with Roxton receiving $22,293.65, up 8.47%; Toco receiving $21,429.23, up 9.39%; and Blossom receiving $127,239.91, up 5.56%.
November sales tax revenue for Lamar County itself at $418,018.76 is down, coming in 3.96% less than last year. For the year, however, the county’s allocations are up 12.12% over last year at more than $4.16 million.
Among county governments, Red River County’s sales tax collections for the period were up 1.27% to $38,272,80. Year-to-date sales tax revenue for the county is down 2.33%, coming in at $363,939.52. Delta County’s sales tax revenue is down 8.87% to $12,594.36. For the year, however, the county is up 27.96% to $145,693.74. Fannin County’s sales tax revenue for the period rose, up 21.25% to $170,663.19. For the year, Fannin County’s allocations are up 20.58% to more than $1.59 million.
County seats experienced sales tax revenue growth for the period, with Clarksville’s up 16.45% to $55,046.61, pushing the year-over-year comparison up 27.29% at $565,478.85, while Bonham’s monthly collection was up 10.43% to $235,109.10, for a year-over-year growth of 12.57% to more than $2.37 million. Cooper’s sales tax revenue came in 0.33% higher in the month-to-month comparison at $20,285.51. For the year, Cooper’s revenue is up 16.22% to $182,450.06.
Other local taxing communities include Bogata, which saw sales tax revenue rise for a monthly allocation of $13,161.95, up 11.43% when compared to the same period last year. The city’s year-to-date sales tax revenue is down 38.71% to $95,818.11, according to the comptroller’s data. Also in Red River County, Detroit’s collections were up a whopping 63.31% to $9,930.45 for the period. For the year, the city’s sales tax revenue is up 22.27% to $69,368.03.
In Fannin County, Honey Grove’s sales tax collections were up 41.47% to $55,918.98. Year over year, the city’s sales tax revenue is up 13.33% to $367,417.12.
In Delta County, Pecan Gap’s sales tax allocation for the period is down 12.81% to $770.12. For the year, the community’s sales tax revenue is down 9.34% to $7.448.99.
