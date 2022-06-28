While gas prices remain high throughout the nation, they’ve fallen slightly in recent days, dropping an average of 12 cents per gallon in Texas over the past week.
Throughout the state, the average cost of gas is $4.52 per gallon, an improvement from the average of $4.64 it was last week. In Paris, prices range from $4.69 to $4.45, depending on the station.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas was priced at $3.99 per gallon on Monday, while the most expensive was $5.68 per gallon, a difference of $1.69.
Prices have also fallen nationally, though the nation average has dropped less precipitously and remains more than 20 cents higher than the Texas average.
The national average price of gasoline has dropped roughly nine cents in the last week, and currently stands at $4.88 per gallon. The national average is up 28.3 cents per gallon from where it stood a month ago and $1.79 per gallon higher than it was at this point a year ago.
“With Independence Day a week away, gas prices have continued to fall for the second straight week as the price of oil has faltered, ushering in the drop we’re seeing,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The good news is we could also see a third straight week of decline.
“While prices will be at their highest July 4th level ever, they’ll have fallen close to 20 cents since our peak in early June. Motorists should be wary that while the decline could continue for the week ahead, any sudden jolts to supply could quickly cause a turnaround, and risk remains that when the peak of hurricane season arrives, we could see a super spike at the pump.”
