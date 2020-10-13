The Lamar County Beekeepers Association is planning to host a fundraising event from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Lamar County Fairgrounds, 570 E. Center St.
This will be third third year the organization has raised funds to set up students in the beekeeping business, which costs $600 each, according to Bill Hilliard.
“Bees are responsible for pollinating 80% of the roughly 100 crops we eat that require pollination. However they are dying at an alarming rate. We take any advantage possible to increase the number of beekeepers to help remedy that situation,” Hilliard said.
The association’s fundraiser will be a silent auction with gifts from local businesses and association members.
All proceeds will go toward the goal of $1,800 to help three students.
The money will get them a hive full of bees, a veil, suit, gloves and beekeeping equipment.
Students in the program also will receive a mentor and attend monthly club meetings.
