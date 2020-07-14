The Lamar County Commissioners approved the purchase of more than $500,000 worth of coronavirus protective equipment including tents and cleaning supplies.
During a presentation, Quincy Blount, emergency management coordinator of Lamar County, explained how the money given to the county through the CARES Act could be used to purchase this necessary equipment.
“Right now, the CARES Act requires that 75 percent of the money we are allotted be used for covid response,” Blount said. “They are blow up tents that can be used anywhere for any type of operation. … These tents are very universal.”
One of the tents Blount requested was the Shelter Mobel 100 that is 100 square feet and can attach to a vehicle.
“My thought process on that particular one is that it could be used for radio communications for any type of reason. It can be blown up in about two minutes and can be used in any weather conditions,” Blount said.
These tents will primarily be used for testing sites for the coronavirus.
The commissioners also approved the purchase of 900 covid testing kits priced at $41 each. These particular kits come with a machine that will have a positive or negative result within 15 minutes.
The quick response time for these kits will be more cost effective and convenient for patients in the county who have limited health insurance, according to Gina Prestridge, executive director of the Lamar County Health Department.
“Having the ability to test for covid-19 for some of these individuals that don’t have the ability to pay, I feel is a super public health preventive measure that the county should take for the citizens,” she said.
