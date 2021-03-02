At Thursday’s Ark-Tex Council of Governments meeting, the group agreed to purchase the building next to Motel 6 just off the loop in Paris for a new Paris Metro/Trax office.
“It’s very highly visible,” said Red River County Judge L.D. Williamson, president of the executive committee for the council, adding he hoped it would bring more awareness to the program. The Paris Metro office is currently at 10th Street SE, in the Austin Building.
The council also renewed the city of Deport’s wastewater permit for Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The next meeting for the council will be March 25.
