Russell Jackson, owner of Pierson and Fendley Insurance Agency, LLC of Paris, Texas, has completed an education program sponsored by the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors and has been named a certified insurance counselor by the organization.
Jackson began his career in insurance in May of 2007 after completing his MBA at Texas A&M University – Commerce in 2006 and his BBA Finance in 2005. He became one of the owners of Pierson and Fendley Insurance Agency, LLC in 2019.
