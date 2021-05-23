Twenty nine teams for the cornhole tournament lined up, found their bean bags and started tossing.
“There will be no bust in this tournament,” announcer and tourney organizer Michael Barron said at the Lamar County Fairgrounds Saturday afternoon. “If you go over, you go over.”
The tournament was just one of several events taking place at the fairground Saturday, with the Lamar County Conservatives organizing a Patriot Celebration, and people coming from all over Northeast Texas and Southeast Oklahoma for food, fun and entertainment. LCC President Robert Black said it’s been pretty successful.
“We wanted to do a patriotic event,” he said. “Patriots and barbecue go hand in hand.”
Black and the LCC teamed up with Ricky Rushin’s annual Jenny Burton-Rushin Memorial Barbecue Contest for a full day of fun. The morning kicked off with a patriot parade of vehicles, the cornhole tournament and live bands in the evening. Several vendors also lined the pathways at the fairgrounds, selling Trump memorabilia and flags, Blue Lives Matter flags and more. Radio station 104.3 The River kept music going until the bands set up at 4. In the Community Exhibit Center, there was even a kids room, with a miniature train, games and food set up by the Hugo 1st Assembly of God ladies.
This has been the biggest event they’ve ever had for the barbecue cook-off, Rushin said.
“We had 15, 16 teams,” he said. “We’ve had 500 to 1,000 people here today (overall). It’s turned out great. We filled the grounds this year.”
He said with the money they’ve raised from the barbecue, he plans to fund four scholarships, one for each school district, with the money to go to students who want to go to college but are struggling to find financial aid.
“In 2023, we’d like to do eight scholarships,” Rushin said.
The winners of the barbecue contest were the Paris Chevrolet team, Kevin Jackson and Jimmy Gann. They took first in the brisket category, first in ribs and third in chicken, which made them the grand champions of the event, Rushin said.
“It was really good,” he said.
The day ended with live bands, including local favorites Stacey Musgrove, Dustin May and Merrol Ray.
