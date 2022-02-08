The right time to give blood is all the time, but donations are desperately needed right now, according to the Red Cross and other organizations.
“While some types of medical care can wait, others can’t,” said Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer of the Red Cross, in a news release. “Hospitals are still seeing accident victims, cancer patients, those with blood disorders like sickle cell disease, and individuals who are seriously ill who all need blood transfusions to live. We’re doing everything we can to increase blood donations to ensure every patient can receive medical treatments without delay, but we cannot do it without more donors.”
In Paris, there is a blood drive today at the First Christian Church, 780 20th St. NE until 3:30. Appointments can be made by calling 1-800-Red-Cross (1-800-733-2767).
“We are facing a national blood crisis — it’s the worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care,” United Way executive director Jenny Wilson said. “We are asking everyone in Lamar County to roll up a sleeve to help ensure people receive the care they need.”
The Red Cross has experienced a 10% decline in the number of people donating blood since the beginning of the pandemic and continues to confront relentless issues due to the pandemic, including ongoing blood drive cancellations and staffing limitations, a news release from the Red Cross said. Adding to the concern is the surge of Covid-19 cases. The Red Cross has experienced low donor turnout ever since the delta variant began spreading in August of the past year, and that trend continues as the Omicron variant has taken over.
But there are other factors in addition to the scourge of Covid-19, which has caused a 63% drop in the number of high school and college students donating, that are hampering donations, according to the Red Cross. Donations have been hit by ongoing blood drive cancellations due to illness, weather-related closures and staffing limitations.
“About 600 blood drives were shut down across the country,” said Dan Halyburton, the Red Cross public affairs officer for communication. “That means 17,500 platelets and blood donations were not collected.”
That led to some hospitals coming up short on blood supplies from the Red Cross, he said.
“At times, approximately one-fourth of hospital needs were not being met,” he said of the shortage.
All types of blood are needed, but those with O positive and O negative, as well as platelet donations are in high demand.
Type O positive is the most transfused blood type and can be transfused to Rh-positive patients of any blood type. 38% of the population has O positive blood, making it the most common blood type.
O negative is the most common blood type used for transfusions when the blood type is unknown. This is why it is used most often in cases of trauma, emergency, surgery and any situation where blood type is unknown. O negative is the universal blood type.
Platelets are tiny cells in blood that form clots and stop bleeding. For millions of Americans, they are essential to surviving and fighting cancer, chronic diseases and traumatic injuries. Every 15 seconds someone needs platelets. Platelets must be used within five days and new donors are needed every day.
Plasma is also in short supply and could use a boost in the number of donors, according to officials with Parachute, which has a location in Paris.
“The emergency blood shortage has been widely reported on a national level, but there’s also a plasma supply crisis,” said Wayne Sharp, vice president of production at Join Parachute. “People living with rare and chronic illnesses rely on plasma donations. For many of these individuals, plasma is the only treatment available.”
Covid-19 is also the culprit in the decrease in the supply of plasma, the Parachute office noted. Currently, visitors to the donation site are asked to wear a mask in consideration for those at the center and, of course, to not be sick when coming in to donate.
“Plasma supply levels have historically been threatened by shortages. In 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic further exacerbated this gap in supply and plasma availability dropped sharply by 10 million liters,” Sharp said. “The demand for plasma-derived therapies is growing annually at a rate of 6% to 8% due to advances in diagnostics and new therapeutic uses. To meet this critical demand, we need more plasma donors.”
That is where the public comes in yet again.
“At Parachute, our mission is to increase national access to life-saving plasma by using technology to bring plasma donation centers to communities like Paris, Texas. Plasma donors get compensated for taking the time to donate, so it’s a meaningful way to earn extra income while directly helping others,” Sharp said.
He said that Parachute is always looking for qualified donors, adding that currently new members can earn $205 plus for making two donations with Parachute. Those interested in donating may download the app to schedule the first donation. Link: https://bit.ly/3rtglkX.
While donations are always needed, Halyburton said, he sees a bright spot ahead.
“People are hearing the word and are responding. It is just going to take a lot of work to overcome the deficit we are in,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.