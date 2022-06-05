Amid shouts of excitement, more than 4,700 rubber turtles slipped and slid down the ravine at the Love Civic Center Saturday morning. The turtles battled each other for precedence, each struggling to take first place in the annual Boys and Girls Club Johnny Stallings Memorial Great Paris Turtle Float.
Children and adults alike whooped and hollered as the turtles came towards the finish line, and at the end of the gully, the gates slammed shut around the three big winners. Ten more turtles were randomly chosen for smaller prizes. Finally, the last place turtle was plucked from the water, where its sponsor was also awarded for its contributions.
The Boys and Girls Club of Paris’ second biggest annual fundraiser, the Johnny Stallings Memorial Great Paris Turtle Float represents a 19-year tradition of rubber turtles and community engagement, raising approximately $47,000 for the organization. Sponsors could “adopt” a turtle for $10 or a herd of 11 for $100. Other local businesses, such as David House of David House Jewelry, sponsored the event in a more official capacity, covering the cost of prizes and running the event.
“The Boys and Girls Club means a lot to me because it helps all the Boys and Girls Club in the Red River Valley. … It means so much to me because growing up, we didn’t have a Boys and Girls Club, and I could have used it. There were four boys in my family, and I had two older brothers teaching you the things you weren’t supposed to do, if you will. The Boys and Girls Club would have been beneficial to me and the reason I’m involved in it is to give back and to try to help the youth in Lamar County and surrounding areas,” House said.
The Boys and Girls club provides fun and healthy after-school activities for kids in the local community, offering tutorial, computer, music, cheerleading and sports programs. Students are also given healthy snacks and opportunities to learn and grow.
The event is named for John Mark Stallings, the son of coach Gene Stallings, who is from Paris. John was born with Down syndrome, and he died in 2008.
“We loved little Johnny, and he was the joy of our lives. He had Down syndrome, and he was just a joy to be around. He loved everything affiliated with sports and athletics, and if he was here today, I guarantee you he’d be buying some turtles,” Stallings said following last year’s event.
Though he normally attends every year, selling more turtles than anyone else, Stallings was unable to make it to the race this year. Known Name Roofing and Construction won first place and received a cash prize of $3,000. Second place won $2,000 and third place won $1,000. The ten “quick picks” and the last place turtle each received $50 as well.
