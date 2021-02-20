The City of Paris dodged a boil notice earlier this week when a rolling blackout order cut power to a ground storage tank on Center Street. Because of a drop in water pressure resulting in light infiltration of the system, the Texas Commission on Environment Quality required the city to issue a non-acute violation notice, a notice stating that there has been a surface water treatment technique violation.
"The City of Paris Water Treatment Plant, PWS ID TX1390002, failed to meet the minimum treatment technique requirements for the month of February 2021," a press release said.
For the full story, read The Paris News on Sunday.
