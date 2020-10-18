The Chisum ISD board of trustees will look into the pay rate for substitute teachers at Monday night’s meeting.
The board will also consider 12-month salaries, bus route pay and the stipend sheet.
They meet at 5:45 p.m. Monday in the Chisum ISD administration building, 3250 S Church St.
