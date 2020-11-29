The post-Thanksgiving holiday weekend was full of shopping opportunities and discounts for all, and Lamar County residents didn’t hold back with their support of local businesses.
In 2010, American Express designated the Saturday after Thanksgiving as “Small Business Saturday” in an effort to support locally owned businesses after Black Friday, a day when many shoppers turn to big-box stores for holiday deals. Saturday morning, shoppers turned out to support downtown Paris businesses, many buying goodies for the holiday season — support that’s even more important this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Inside specialty food store Olive Paris, shoppers picked up high-end olive oils and balsamic vinegars and specialty meats and sauces for gifts and Christmas meals. While putting together a festive gift basket, employee Adriana Hernandez said the pandemic hit Olive Paris hard, like it did many other small businesses, and so she’s thankful for all the shoppers who turned out to spend their money locally. Their dollars could mean the difference between a business staying afloat or having to close its doors.
“Mom and pop stores definitely need it,” Hernandez said. “There’s a saying that if you buy local, you’re helping a family, someone who definitely got hit by Covid this year. I mean, a lot of people have been going out of business because people aren’t shopping local.”
Hernandez said Olive Paris takes custom orders for gift baskets or offers pre-made ones for customers. The business also has a complete holiday gift guide for shoppers who need some inspiration and guidance on what to buy.
Just a hop, skip and a jump across the street, Lauren Hill cashed out at the register at Paris Baby, the store decked out with Christmas decorations and gift bags. Hill, also a small business owner, said Small Business Saturday is a way to stimulate the local economy and give thanks to local businesses for making the Paris community what it is.
“We want to keep our money locally in our town and our community,” Hill said. “And we’re the people who keep the community going.”
A month away from delivering her baby, Hill picked up some supplies for her little one, sharing the love with Paris Baby owner and friend Emily Temple.
“I got a bib, a swaddle, a gown, some washcloths — stuff for my baby that I haven’t had yet. I’m almost done, though,” she said with a laugh.
Over at Remember When, an antique store on a corner in the downtown plaza, owners Chris Coker and mother Marie Coker said they were concerned about their store when “nonessential” businesses were shuttered for weeks by Gov. Greg Abbott due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, they said they were some of the lucky ones. All of their vendors stuck with them through the bumps along the way, and they’ve continued to see the community turn out to buy from them.
“Sales really have been fairly comparable to previous years,” Chris said. “So it didn’t really slow us down a whole lot. It did some, but not a lot.”
Along with many other downtown businesses, the Cokers said they were participating in an event put on by the Paris Downtown Association that offers shoppers the chance to enter in a drawing for $300 worth of “Downtown Dollars” that can be spent at any downtown business just like cash.
The Cokers said last year, the person who won the drawing spent $200 worth of their Downtown Dollars at Remember When — and they’re hoping for the same this year. Nearing the end of a year like no other, the Cokers said they were happy to be a part of the event and thankful to be a part of making downtown Paris a healthy, thriving economy.
The day before, Black Friday, big-box stores like Walmart saw large turnouts, too, selling millions of dollars worth of merchandise to shoppers eager to snag a holiday discount. But there was a difference: online sales skyrocketed. According to The New York Times, Walmart’s online sales have jumped 79% in the past quarter, with far more shoppers relying on online orders and curbside pickup, likely due to the pandemic.
Another shift came in timing. Unlike past years, Walmart extended its Black Friday shopping for several days before in an effort to mitigate the large crowds that traditionally gather at the store to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. The store did still open its doors at 5 a.m. on Friday for those who wanted to shop in-person.
Even with an economic downturn due to the virus, the National Retail Federation has predicted that retail sales will rise up to 5.2% from last year, a good sign for businesses that have struggled during the past year.
With Cyber Monday on the horizon, a day when many online retailers offer steep discounts on products, the NRF said e-commerce giant Amazon is expected to see massive numbers with shoppers getting their money’s worth in advance of the holidays.
