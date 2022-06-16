Paris City Council approved an economic incentive for a new hotel development on N. Main Street., accepted a donation of property for the Lamar County Historical Museum in Heritage Park and suspended rent payments on the Event Center on Fitzhugh Avenue for the summer at a Monday night meeting.
Councilors also recognized the Paris Junior College softball team for a new school record as the team finished the season ranked top six in the nation with 39 wins and a national tournament appearance. The softball team also accumulated the highest grade point average in program history.
The council approved a five-year property tax abatement on the city’s maintenance and operations tax and a 50 percent reduction in sales taxes for three years in exchange for an $12 million investment by Paris Hotel, LP for the construction of dual-branded TownPlace Suites and Fairfield Inn at 3005 N. Main St. The Marriott properties are expected to open in late 2023.
Paris Hotel representative Tom Kirkland described TownPlace Suites as an extended stay facility with Fairfield Inn being an overnight stay hotel.
“We’re really excited about bringing a Marriott branded product to Paris,” Kirkland said. “We’ve been building Marriotts in different parts of Texas for the last eight years and we’re fortunate that they selected our group to do that.”
City Attorney Stephanie Harris brought news of the resolution of a long-standing dispute between the Lamar County Historical Association and privately owned Heritage Hall next door that involved access to the historical museum.
“The reason for the difficulties is that back in the day when that building was donated to the city for use as a historical museum, the donation was only for the footprint of the building and didn’t even include a walk up to the entrance of the building,” Harris said as she explained the museum added a restroom facility and moved a former church building into an area shared by both the museum and Heritage Hall. “Technically that property did not belong to the city.”
Harris further explained that a recent donation of land to the east and south of the properties has been given to Heritage Hall owner Joseph K. Varner in exchange for his donation of a strip of land around the footprint of the building.
“This is a welcome solution to a long standing problem,” Harris said.
In other action, the council reduced the rent on the Event Center on Fitzhugh Avenue from $1,200 a month to zero for the months of June, July and August because of the lack of income for those months for a food service program that serves the Boys & Girls Club.
City Manager Grayson Parth explained that state funding for Supreme All, Inc., a nonprofit organization that serves the Boys & Girls Club, has been suspended because summer food service is being offered through Paris ISD. Resumption of after school meal service will resume when school begins again.
“With no meals being served, there is no revenue coming in,” Path said, adding that he had spoken with Boys & Girls Club director Jason Machia to verify the situation. “He expressed to me that this is a high value of services she (director Stephanie Hughes) provides and one that cannot easily be replaced.”
In other action, the council also recognized the Mayor’s Yard of the Month winners for June, gave staff instructions to include vaping in the city’s non-smoking ordinance, appointed Ron Hervey as interim library director, approved micro-trenching for installation of fiber optic cable in city right’s of ’way and gave staff directions on pursuing a $12 million pension bond and agreement with the Paris Firefighters Pension Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.