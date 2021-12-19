PATTONVILLE - Prairiland ISD board approved a $147,000 revamp to the high school track at a Thursday night meeting and approved the district’s Texas Annual Performance Report to be posted on the district’s website.
“The report on testing and accountability came back really good, and we are proud of the results,” Superintendent Jeff Ballard said after the meeting.
Track improvements are to include the clearing of dirt and debris, the fill of existing cracks and the installation of a half-inch black permeable polyurethane surface to the running track, high jump apron and three long jump/pole vault runways and the striping of track/field event sites in accordance with University Interscholastic League regulations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.