Candidates in the few contested Republican Primary races in Fannin, Red River and Delta counties benefited from relatively strong voter turnout Tuesday as just one of the local races will head to a May 24 runoff.
That race is for Delta County’s Justice of the Peace Precinct 5, Place 1, where incumbent Judge Tiesha Wady failed to receive enough votes to avoid a runoff. Wady came in second place when the votes were tallied, earning just 292 votes, or 33.11%, to challenger Ricky Pedersen’s 379, or 42.97%, and will now face Pedersen in the May 24 runoff. A third candidate, L.W. Bud Skinner, picked up 211 votes, or 23.92%.
In Delta County’s second contested GOP race, County Treasurer Debbie Huie held onto her seat with 592 votes, or 68.05%. She was challenged by Kasey Britton, who picked up 278 votes, or 31.95%.
With 995 of the county’s 3,899 registered voters casting a ballot Tuesday, turnout in Delta County was the second strongest among the four-county Red River Valley area at 23.49%, just behind Red River County’s 23.7%. Lamar County came in third with 22.48%, with Fannin County coming in fourth with 21.6%. The four-county turnout included 15,199 ballots from a pool of 67,257 registered voters, or 22.6% turnout.
Red River County had just one contested Republican Primary race — county judge. Candidates Robert Bridges and Carl Hausler both sought to succeed retiring County Judge L.D. Williamson, and voters largely supported Bridges for the role. Bridges earned 1,055 votes, or 65.98%, to Hausler’s 544 votes, or 34.02%.
Fannin County featured two contested GOP races, including county judge and district clerk. County Judge Randy Moore will be vacating his seat, and Newt Cunningham and Bill Carey both sought the party’s nomination to be Moore’s successor. Cunningham earned majority support, 2,751 votes, or 68.5%, to Carey’s 1,265 votes, or 31.5%.
April Gibbs and Shonda Magness sought the district clerk’s role, and voters chose Gibbs 2,355, or 56.5%, to 1,813, or 43.5%. Current clerk Nancy Young was not in the running.
Uncontested Republican races
Uncontested Republican races in Fannin County included County Court at Law Judge (Charles Butler); County Clerk (Tammy Biggar); County Treasurer (David E. Woodson); Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 (Louise Goodwater); Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 (Kenneth "Kenny" Karl); County Commissioner Precinct 4 (Doug Kopf); County Commissioner Precinct 2 (AJ Self); and Fannin County Republican Chair (Melanie Grammar).
Uncontested Republican races in Red River County included District Clerk (Brenna Williams); County Commissioner Precinct 2 (David E. Hutson Sr.); County Commissioner Precinct 4 (Bruce Emery); Justice of the Peace (Shelley Benton); County Clerk (Shawn Weemes); County Treasurer (Lorena Delatorre); and County Republican Chair (Shawn Tully).
Uncontested Republican races in Delta County included County Judge (Tanner Crutcher); County and District Clerk (Janice Roberts); County Commissioner Precinct 2 (Jimmy Sweat) and County Republican Chair (Joe Adams).
Uncontested Democratic races
William “Bill” Roberts ran uncontested for Fannin County Democratic Party Chair, the county’s only local Democratic race.
In Delta County, uncontested Democratic Party races included County and District Clerk (Jane Jones); County Commissioner Precinct 4 (Mark Brantley) and County Democratic Chair (Ken Blish).
There were no local Democratic races in Red River County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.