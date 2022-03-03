CLARKSVILLE — City Council members decided on a contractor for the next round of homes to be built in the city under the federal government’s HOME program at Tuesday’s night’s meeting in the I&I building meeting room.
The council selected River Bend Homes of Blossom and owned by Danae Hignight to build the seven homes that will each have 1,112 square feet with a variety of floor plans featuring three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
River Bend’s bid of $906,500 was the lowest bid submitted.
Members also passed both a certificate of unopposed candidates and Ordinance No, 2022-05 declaring that all unopposed candidates set to run in the May 7 election were elected to new terms. The ordinance canceled the citywide election scheduled for that day.
The new terms are for James Ellis, Ward 1; Patricia Smith, Ward 2; Bonnie Snider, Ward 3; and Gary Gray, Ward 4. All the unopposed candidates were the incumbent office holders.
The council voted to declare April as Fair Housing Month and had to table a discussion on the city’s waste collection system as Public Works Director Matthew McAdoo, who was to lead the talks, was not able to attend Tuesday night’s meeting.
The council went into executive session to discuss applications for the city manager position, but took no action once members returned to open session.
Tuesday night’s meeting was not held in City Hall since it was a polling place in the primary elections for the Democratic and Republican parties.
