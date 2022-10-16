Fall is in the air, pumpkins are all around and the season will be celebrated Saturday at the annual Festival of Pumpkins in Paris. Festivities kick off at 9 a.m. and continue throughout the day until 5 p.m.
“I want to invite the whole family to the 22nd annual Festival of Pumpkins,” Main Street coordinator Cheri Bedford said. “We have been working hard to make this festival the best one yet. Sit on the grass and enjoy the live entertainment from great musicians, and don’t forget to bring a decorated pumpkin and enter for cash prizes.”
Pumpkins are available now at the City of Paris-sponsored Pumpkin Patch, located this year at the Farmers’ Market, 400 1st SW St. The patch is open from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, from 10 a.m-6 p.m. on Saturdays and from 1-6 p.,m., Sundays
Decorated pumpkin registration begins at 9 a.m. Saturday. Registration for the popular children’s costume contest begins at 9:30 a.m. and registration for the Lamar County Humane Association pet look alike pageant begins at 10 a.m. with judging at 10:45 a.m. Winners for both the pumpkin decorating and costume contest will be announced at 2 p.m. on the Main Stage located on the East Plaza.
There will be a variety of live performances and entertainment throughout the day including a performance by Josh Gerling students at 9 a.m., Colton Sanders at 10 a.m., the Kirbys at 12:30 p.m., Rags O Hooligan at 2 p.m. and the Wes Jeans Band at 3:30 p.m.
The day also features several games and attractions for children, including bounce houses, train rides and more with a Gelly Ball game, a paint ball type set-up, as an added attraction.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
