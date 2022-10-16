pumpkins.jpg

Pumpkin fest is Saturday

 Lora Arnold/The Paris News

Fall is in the air, pumpkins are all around and the season will be celebrated Saturday at the annual Festival of Pumpkins in Paris. Festivities kick off at 9 a.m. and continue throughout the day until 5 p.m.

“I want to invite the whole family to the 22nd annual Festival of Pumpkins,” Main Street coordinator Cheri Bedford said. “We have been working hard to make this festival the best one yet. Sit on the grass and enjoy the live entertainment from great musicians, and don’t forget to bring a decorated pumpkin and enter for cash prizes.”

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.