HUGO — A man died at Paris Regional Medical Center late Tuesday/early Wednesday after the ambulance meant to take him to the hospital was stolen by an unidentified suspect.
“We’re just hoping he’s caught,” Choctaw Ambulance Authority Executive Director Randy Springfield said.
At 11:27 p.m. Tuesday, an ambulance was called to a residence in Soper, Oklahoma. While paramedics were inside treating the patient, an unidentified man jumped into the ambulance and drove off with it, according to Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park, who also offered his prayers for the family of the patient.
The suspect drove the ambulance south and later abandoned the vehicle, stealing some medical supplies and drugs. The man took some intravenous kits, some pediatric intubation bags and some drugs from the vehicle, but probably nothing that he actually wanted, according to Springfield.
“The things he robbed, I’m sure he thought were valuable,” Springfield said. “He was probably very disappointed. He was not able to get into our narcotics supply.”
The ambulances have a small supply of narcotic substances on board, he said, but they are kept under lock and key in an unmarked area and are checked out each shift by the paramedics. And, only the ambulance workers have the key, which they keep on them at all times as a precaution, Springfield said.
The ambulance was later recovered thanks to the GPS tracking system on board, he added. Video cameras inside the service vehicle show grainy footage of the suspect, which is being broadcasted far and wide on social media to help catch him. Springfield hopes authorities arrest the suspect soon and prosecute to the full extent of the law.
“This behavior is not tolerated,” Springfield said. “I want to set this as an example.”
A family member of the patient wound up having to drive him to Paris Regional Medical Center, and he did not survive. The incident is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
For those with information on the suspect, contact the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 326-2130.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.