Water and sewer rate increases for Paris residents are expected to continue as water consumption dwindles as consumers conserve the resource and as the city pays for an expected $64 million revamp of its antiquated water treatment plant during the next 30 years.
Just this year, consumers have seen an increase in water and sewer rates with another sewer rate increase planned for October.
Combined with sewer increases, residential customers using 2,000 gallons of water will see an 82-cent increase from $15.56 to $16.38 per month; 5,000 gallons, $1.78 increase from $33.97 to $35.75 per month; and 10,000 gallons, $3.39 increase from $64.65 to $68.04 by October. Commercial customers using 5,000 gallons will see a $6.73 increase from $92.62 to $99.35 and for 10,000 gallons, an increase of $12.74 from $174.70 to $187.44.
Through the year 2026, customers can expect sewer increases every six months with those using 2,000 gallons paying $32.56 in April 2026; those using 5,000 gallons bringing monthly sewer bills to $80.95 in April 2006. If trends continue as in the past several years, consumers can expect to see water rates increase as well.
At a June meeting when the city increased its water rate for the third straight year, water rate consultant Chris Ekrut of NewGenStrategies & Solutions reminded City Council of a rate maintenance policy established in 2010, which requires the setting of water and wastewater rates to maintain net utility revenues equal to 1.1 times the principal and interest payments on all outstanding utility debt. In addition to meeting yearly payments, the utility fund must maintain a reserve equal to the average annual principal and interest payments for all outstanding debt issues plus $500,000 in contingency.
Addressing an April sale of $46 million in revenue bonds to finance the first phase of an estimated $64 million revamp of the city’s wastewater treatment plant, Ekrut recommended continued rate action if needed.
“I highly recommend that you continue to take rate action in accordance with this policy because the bond rating agencies look at this to make sure you’re in compliance,” Ekrut said. “Because of that, you received a very good rating on your debt.”
At an April 12 meeting, the city approved the sale of $44 million in revenue bonds at an interest rate of 2.216495% and a savings of $7.5 million from earlier interest projections, bond adviser Mark McLiney with Samco Capital Markets said at the time.
Paris City Council committed to the revamp of the water treatment plant in June 2019 when councilors approved a $370,000 engineering agreement with Garver USA to evaluate the needs of the 60-year-old plant, to evaluate load projections 20 years out and to assist with partial funding through the Texas Water Development Board. Funding assistance did not come through, and in January 2021 the council voted to sell $46 million in certificates of obligation with design completion expected in June 2022 and the start of the first part of a two-phase construction project to begin in August 2022. Certificates of obligation, expected to be paid over a 30-year period, did not require a public vote. Payment comes from the Water/Sewer Utility budget and not from the city’s tax-supported General Fund, thus the regular increases to sewer service rates. Another estimated $18 million in bonds are to be sold in July 2024, and the second phase of construction is to begin in October 2024 to be completed in May 2026.
At a February meeting, the council amended the Garver contract to include two construction phases, and in March city staff began meeting monthly with the Garver design team, according to information provided by Utilities Director Doug Harris.
“We’re at about the 20% completion mark, and everything is on schedule and progressing very smoothly,’’ Harris said last week. “We are running a little ahead on the design schedule and should be finished by the first quarter of next year.”
In March, plans will be sent to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for approval and then the city will advertise for construction and expects construction to begin in late summer, Harris said.
“We are really hoping since bids will not be advertised until spring of next year that we’ll see some improvement in the construction market,” Harris said, noting he believes lumber prices are beginning to return to normal, an indication, hopefully, that other construction costs will follow.
Harris said utility staff meeting with Garver engineers include himself, the superintendent of the wastewater treatment plant along with different employees familiar with different plant components.
“I have various staff involved in those meetings because I’m sure they give quite a bit of insight,” Harris said. “They are the people who operate and maintain this plant, so their input is very important.”
Harris offered high praise for staff.
“We are always working on edge out there, but I can’t say how proud I am of the staff because they are working with such antiquated equipment,” Harris said. “They have managed to keep us in compliance and are doing a remarkable job.”
