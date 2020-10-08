One in 10 children are sexually abused before they turn 18. Local media and nonprofits are trying to change that statistic.
“I believe that our community, if we work together, we can prevent it,” said Sharon Eubanks, CEO of Paris CASA for Kids. “I believe that if we are diligent in that … and aware of this stuff going on, that eventually, the people who are abusing children will be afraid to come to Lamar County, because they know this county is watching. And I believe in that old saying: It takes a village to raise a child.”
Eubanks and several representatives from local nonprofits and media outlets have teamed up to start the #LamarPriorityProject campaign, an effort to raise awareness about child abuse in Lamar County.
Jenny Wilson with United Way of Lamar County, Toni McDowra with eParisExtra, Rebecca Peevy with the Paris Children’s Advocacy Center, Steven Johnston at East Texas Broadcasting, Heather Hayes at 92.7 KISS FM and Klark Byrd of The Paris News joined Eubanks to film a video, made by Jeff Davis of Red Cord Productions, to kickstart the campaign, which aims to educate Lamar County residents on how to detect and advocate against child abuse, and empower them to do something about it.
The campaign was Johnston’s brainchild, which, he said, came to him after a conversation with Peevy. Peevy’s work at the Children’s Advocacy Center focuses on helping children who are victims of abuse, often sexual, and Johnston said Peevy brought it to his attention that due to coronavirus, some children who face abuse in the household might be subjected to more frequent and harsh crimes while stuck at home during the pandemic.
“That just kind of sat with me,” Johnston said. “And one night, I was just thinking to myself, and it clicked: We can get together as competitors, other news outlets and other radio stations, and just show that we can work together, show that we can unify and maybe something symbolic in that nature, but also along the way help out a cause that is in dire need of help. We're talking about kids here. So that's really where it was birthed from. And then I reached out to everyone and kind of got their advice, got their thoughts, and everyone was really receptive to it, and we kind of ran with it.”
Each day, 175 children are abused in the state of Texas, according to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Texas. The Lamar Priority Project said 220 of those cases happened in Lamar County so far this year. That’s one of the reasons Peevy was passionate about getting involved in the project. She said it’s easy to view child abuse as an abstract issue, something that does happen, but not within one’s own community.
“We know that just through social media, we see a lot of people really supporting and spreading awareness for some of the national platforms like child sex trafficking and things like that — which is great, I mean, we definitely want people to be aware and like and share some of those things — but we also wanted to raise awareness that it's not just happening in the big cities. It's happening here in our own backyard,” Peevy said. “So that was really the focus of this was to bring awareness to what is happening right here with our own kids that people might not be aware of, or might not be ready to see.”
Byrd and Peevy were on the same page. As the managing editor of a news organization himself, Byrd said he notices that many news stories that cover child abuse zoom out of the picture, handling the issue through a broad national or statewide lens instead of focusing on cases within the bounds of a community, like Lamar County.
“In the meantime, real abuse is happening virtually every day in our communities, sometimes in our neighborhoods, and we just don't know about it, or think about it, or know the signs to look for,” he said.
Peevy said she too notices child abuse being talked about in a conceptual way, but as someone who works with child victims in Lamar County, she knows abuse happens in the Red River Valley, which she said makes the local campaign all the more essential.
“It's easy to think it happens elsewhere, but it's a lot more uncomfortable to realize it happens here,” Peevy said. “And not even it happens here, but it happens to kids that I might know.”
For Hayes, getting involved in the campaign struck a personal chord. She knows firsthand the effects child physical and sexual abuse can have on a person. She said from a very young age, she was subjected to sexual abuse and violence, and it shaped the course of her life. Hayes started self-harming at 8 years old as a means of coping with the abuse she was enduring, and she doesn’t want any other child to find themselves in the same place. Being a part of the campaign is a way for her to be an advocate for a child like herself — someone who won’t turn away just because the topic is difficult or tough to face.
“There's so many people that turn the other way,” Hayes said. “They just turn their head and they could see the signs. It's just like ‘I don't want to get in people's business.’ Well, you need to, because who’s going to step up for the child? There's children out there that are going through this, and people might have an assumption that it's happening or a feeling that it's happening, and they just don't want to get involved. Well, somebody needs to get involved. Somebody needs to be their voice. And if I can be the voice to help the child go ahead and say they're being harmed or hurt, or if I can do anything to help, I just hope I can, because I don't want any child to go through whatever I've gone through, or what they're presently going through.”
Hayes said that while broaching the subject isn’t comfortable or may feel taboo to some, the effects of not speaking up or having that initial conversation are bound to be devastating for children facing abuse. She hopes that the video will help crack open that potentially painful dialogue that could, in some instances, save lives.
“I just want people to know it's OK to talk about it. You don't have to go through it alone. There's people out there,” she said. “And don’t look away if somebody’s going through that, do something about it, because it’s serious. It'll have a lifelong effect, it still affects me, so (I hope the video will) just open people's eyes and make them aware of it.”
Johnston said a major way Lamar County residents can take immediate action to help support organizations that serve children who may be victims of abuse, like the Children's Advocacy Center and CASA for Kids, is by donating to the 2020 United Way fundraising campaign, which benefits 22 local organizations.
“We want them to know the red flags, we want them to know how they can prevent (abuse) or how they can take action in these situations, but also, we want to let them know that donating and making sure that these nonprofit organizations that help our children are properly funded is really massive in helping these children,” he said.
While donations to the United Way campaign help these vital organizations, McDowra said there are likely many people in Lamar County who don’t know about the resources they have available to them, so getting the word out through the Lamar Priority Project is all the more important. Accessing those resources could mean a world of change to a child or family.
“Going forward, we are just going to continue to bring awareness to, number one, the situation. And then, number two, talk about all the resources that Paris, Texas, has to offer people. Maybe they just don't know about it, or maybe they're ashamed of what's happening in their own home. But in order to make change, we have to talk about it and we have to understand the resources that are available. And we hope that if we can get one parent to take advantage of one of those resources, then maybe change will come,” McDowra said.
According to the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Texas, signs of child abuse can include: changes in emotional behavior, a return to less mature or younger behaviors, unexplained injuries, changes to eating and/or sleep patterns, fear of going home, risk-taking behaviors, lack of personal hygiene, inappropriate sexual behaviors, or changes in school performance or attendance. To report a case of abuse or suspected abuse, call 800-252-5400 or visit txabusehotline.org.
