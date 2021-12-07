Boxes overflowed with brand new toys and new bicycles filled the spaces around them after local car dealerships made their drop-offs at Paris Harley-Davidson on Saturday.
The cutthroat competitors set aside their rivalries for just a few hours Saturday morning to make their deliveries and take a few pictures with Santa Claus. Representatives of Paris Ford, Paris Chevrolet Buick GMC, James Hodge Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Paris, Mathews Auto Group Paris and Toyota of Paris shook hands, laughed and talked as they brought box after box of new toys for Lamar County children to open on Christmas morning.
“I was telling somebody earlier, these children are going to smile on Christmas Day,” said Major Dolores Watts with The Salvation Army, a partner agency to Toys For Tots. “And not only that, the parents are going to smile because they’re going to be grateful. They’re not going to have to spend their money on toys, and they can leave it for the food that they need, clothes that they need and things like that. So, I’m just so happy that that’s going to happen on Christmas.”
Watts was joined by Toys For Tots director Shawonna Rhoades in thanking dealership representatives for their donations, which included money to buy even more bicycles, Rhoades said. Not only will the toys and bicycles go to families in need, as determined by The Salvation Army, but they’ll also help fill in the gaps for any “angels” not adopted from The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree at Walmart and they will be used to ensure children don’t suffer if disaster, like a home fire, strikes, Rhoades said. Toys will also go to CASA For Kids, Horizon House shelter youth and the Red River Valley Down Syndrome Society’s REACH Center. Rhoades estimates there will be about 800 “angels” that Toys For Tots will provide for this year.
“My heart is just huge, filled with joy,” she said upon seeing the dealerships’ donations.
Dealership representatives all said they were happy to be a part of the effort.
“We’ve been very blessed this year, and we’re honored to be able to give back to the community,” said Kelli McDonald, Paris Chevrolet sales manager. “This is something that we try to participate in every year. The Harley shop has done a great job at organizing this along with everyone from Toys for Tots, and we’re just excited to be able to be a part of it.”
James Hodge Dodge General Manager Montgomery Moore said the dealership always enjoys being involved in community projects, especially those that help children.
“It’s pretty cool to see all the car dealers come together and support a common cause, even though sometimes we’re at war with each other in business,” he said with a laugh. “It’s a good day and a good cause.”
Chris Sherman, general manager of Paris Ford, said it’s important to the dealership to help the community, and Toys For Tots is an effort Paris Ford has been a part of for several years.
“We just want to make sure we just keep taking care of these kids out here,” he said.
Mathews Auto Group general manager Tim Anderson and his wife, Julie Anderson, like this time of year because the dealerships combine their resources to make the bike drive possible.
“We want to thank everybody. We want to thank, obviously, Harley-Davidson. They do this every year, and it’s a success. So Merry Christmas,” Tim Anderson said.
“And Happy New Year,” Julie Anderson added.
Now, work is underway to get toys and bikes ready for Christmas morning. The donations were taken to The Salvation Army, 350 W. Kaufman St., where volunteers, including Prairiland’s Beta Club, which Rhoades sponsors, will prepare them as gifts. The effort started Monday and will continue through Thursday, with volunteers working from 5 to 7:30 p.m. More volunteers are needed and welcome, Rhoades said.
Another toy drop-off is planned for 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Paris Suzuki Kawasaki, 2710 NE Loop 286, Rhoades said.
