PATTONVILLE — Prairiland ISD Board of Trustees is expected to name a construction manager at risk for the district’s $7.5 million bond program to add classrooms at both Blossom Elementary and Prairiland Junior High when the board meets at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the administration building, 466 FM 196 S.
Other agenda items include a bank depository contract, a missed day waiver for Jan. 8 at Blossom Elementary, approval of a Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills certification form and a non-certified letter of assurance for support staff.
Trustees are to meet in executive session for personnel matters. Action, if any, on items discussed in closed session will be taken in open session.
