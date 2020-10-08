BONHAM — With 15 active cases still in Fannin County, commissioners here opted to extend their disaster declaration and continuity of operations another week. The disaster calls for statewide guidelines to be followed while also leaving the county eligible for federal disaster funding.
By Wednesday evening, there were 705 total confirmed cases in the county since testing began in March, and of those 678 are considered recovered. There have been 15 deaths, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The Covid-19 pandemic is forcing the county to make adjustments to its judicial system, namely its place of operations. Plans are now in place to rent the Majestic 6 theater, and commissioners are expected to have in hand next week an agreement with the owner for the building’s use as a courtroom so jury trials can resume. County staff also are working on obtaining quotes from cleaning companies.
The pandemic also is behind the state’s extension of the early voting period, which will begin Tuesday. Fannin County residents may cast an early ballot at the Civic Center, 1100 W. 5th St. in Bonham between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Oct. 15, Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, Oct. 26, and Oct. 28 through Oct. 30; or between 7 a.m and 7 p.m. Oct. 16, 22 and 27; or between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Oct. 24.
Applications for ballot by mail must be received by County Clerk Tammy Biggar, at 200 E. 2nd St., Bonham, no later than the close of business on Oct. 23.
Election Day voting on Nov. 3 will take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at various locations. In Honey Grove, voting will be at Lyday Hall, 540 6th St. Honey Grove is in Fannin County Precinct 19.
In other business, commissioners proclaimed the month of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Carol Pillars, executive director of the Fannin County Family Crisis Center, said 185 intimate partner homicides happened across 62 Texas counties, resulting in the deaths of 151 women and 34 men.
“There are many incidences here in Fannin County that did not result in death, that did result in a victim survivor being afraid for his or her life,” Pillars said. “Most are not reported to law enforcement. Often victims know they are in danger, but their situations do not violate actual laws until that behavior escalates. Please help Fannin County Family Crisis Center in teaching the community to be intolerant of abusive, violent, controlling behavior of any kind.”
Also on the agenda was approval of up to $35,000 in fiscal year 2021 contingency funds to purchase a pickup for the emergency management coordinator. County staff said the truck and outfitting for use as an emergency management vehicle will come in right under $35,000. Commissioners approved the purchase.
Commissioners also approved a variance for utility along the dividing line for Dorsey Estates subdivision in Ravenna; approved a short plat for Star Fire Ranch on FM 1396 in Ivanhoe; approved a right of way variance by 36 feet on South Dillard Street in Randolph; added into the Subdivision Handbook, Section 3.2.14: “if the property being divided is on a farm road or state highway, a letter from Texas Department of Transportation stating the driveways meet or exceed TxDOT’s requirements and the driveway permits can be obtained will be required; and approved minimum infrastructure standards for manufactured home rental communities for Fannin County.
The standards are “to provide for emergency vehicle access, adequate drainage, protection of the 100 yr. flood plain, adequate water and electric utility services, providing access to sanitary sewer lines or adequate on-site sewage facility (OSSF) and to ensure that these standards are provided prior to the connection of utilities to the manufactured home rental community or a manufactured home in the community.”
Commissioners also approved an interlocal agreement with the City of Leonard for the lease of an EMS facility. The agreement calls for the City of Bonham to staff and station one full-time ambulance within Leonard city limits.
