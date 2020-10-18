BONHAM — Placing a plaque inside the Fannin County Courthouse commemorating the 47-year career, service and dedication of Margaret Polly Gilbert is among the items up for commissioner discussion at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St.
Also on the agenda is discussion and possible action on an application for the 2021 Fannin County Indigent Defense Formula Grant Program; an interlocal agreement between Fannin County and Collin County regarding road maintenance on county line roadways; and approval of wording on the cornerstone, dedication plaque and time capsule for the Fannin County Courthouse.
The meeting will be broadcast over Zoom with meeting ID 848 2002 0717.
