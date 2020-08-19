CLARKSVILLE — During the coronavirus pandemic, emergency responders have been at the forefront of helping communities through an unprecedented time. The City of Clarksville recently decided to recognize that work, financially.
Each police officer and firefighter in the city is now receiving a $500 bonus per month in “hazard pay” for their continued work through the pandemic. Mayor Ann Rushing said the $500, being given to the city’s four firefighters, five police officers, and several part-time emergency responders, is coming out of the $34,000 the city received from the CARES Act.
“I think they deserve all that they can get for the jobs that they do,” Rushing said. “I'm glad we're able to do a little bit extra for them.”
In May, the U.S. House proposed the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act, which would free up $200 billion in hazard pay for essential workers and first responders, as well as provide funding for coronavirus testing and unemployment benefits. Thus far, the HEROES Act has not been included in a proposed future stimulus package.
Some states and cities have taken hazard pay into their own hands. Just as Clarksville has done, states and cities are permitted to use CARES Act funding for hazard pay. Vermont recently passed the Front-Line Employees Hazard Pay Grant Program, which uses $28 million of the funds the state received from the CARES Act to provide extra compensation to essential workers — which, per their definition, isn’t limited to first responders and includes workers like grocery store clerks. To be eligible, a worker must not make more than $25 an hour and can only receive up to $2,000 in hazard pay.
Rushing did not specify an end date for the pay or a cap on how much the city employees will be able to receive.
Rushing said the city was able to give firefighters and police officers a pay raise 2 years ago, so they’re paid better wages than in the past, but the extra work they’ve been putting in to serve the community through the Covid-19 pandemic warrants a boost in earnings.
Due to budgetary restrictions, the city isn’t offering hazard pay to other employees, but Rushing said she hasn’t received any negative feedback about the decision to award money from CARES Act funding to the handful of frontline workers.
“I haven't heard any animosity or any negative comments from other employees,” she said. “Everybody’s happy for them. They deserve it.”
