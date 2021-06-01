Participants and attendees alike were brought to tears at the Memorial Day service hosted by the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial team Monday at Love Civic Center. Bugles blared, patriotic music played and veterans remembered those who had fallen.
The ceremony began with the presentation of the colors, national anthem, pledge of allegiance and an invocation. The opening ceremony was followed by remarks from Jodie Misseldine, a Gold Star mother who lost her son, Alex, in a military explosion.
“In the spirit of clarity, I am his inherited mother. He didn’t grow under my heart, he grew in it, but he called me Mom, and that’s what mattered,” Misseldine said.
“On his last Christmas at home, he and I were on the back porch drinking coffee because that was our thing. And I remember talking to him and saying, ‘Son, war is not what you see on television or the movies. It’s not a video game.’
He replied, ‘Mom, I understand, but the way I’ve got it figured, is if I go, maybe somebody else’s son won’t have to. And that is who Alex is, as a measure of a man,” Misseldine said.
“His biggest goal, and the one that he absolutely achieved, was a U.S. soldier. He was so proud to wear the uniform. We were so proud to see him wear the uniform. And while nothing will ever, ever take his place, what I can promise you is that I will continue to speak his name. I will continue to tell his stories,” Misseldine added.
Her remarks were followed by those of keynote speaker Kyle Fauntleroy. Fauntleroy served in the Middle East and around the East Coast as a U.S. Navy chaplain. He has served as a commanding officer of the Naval Chaplaincy School and Center in South Carolina, where he was the first and only chaplain to hold both the executive officer and commanding officer positions. He currently serves as the director of development at the Brite Divinity School at Texas Christian University.
“Just consider the names on your own Ring of Honor,” Fauntleroy said. “From World War I through the current action in the Global War on Terror, each name. Each name a son, a high school classmate, a brother. Some grew to be husbands and fathers, but not all. And not all are able to claim the U.S. soil as their final resting place.”
He told the stories of other soldiers who had died in service of their country.
“We will never forget those with whom we have trained and fought. Parents and family will never forget those they have nurtured and loved. Classmates will never forget their adolescent adventures in and mostly out of the classroom, spouses will never forget regardless of what the future brings. And children will never forget the sound of the father or mother’s voice, the stories they told, and the lessons they left behind,” Fauntleroy said.
Following his presentation, attending veterans were invited to stand when their anthem of service played during an accompanying medley.
The annual ceremony had a high turnout, a number Johnny Williams, vice chair of the Red River Valley Veteran’s Memorial, estimated to be nearly 250.
“We had 150 chairs, and they were all full, and we probably had another 100,” Williams said.
Williams had been planning the event since January on behalf of the Red River Valley Veteran’s Memorial team.
The memorial service was followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the Red River Valley Veteran’s Memorial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.