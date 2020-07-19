Backpacks filled with school supplies are being given away to local students by a Houston high school band director.
Raised in Paris, Antwuan Walters started filling backpacks with school supplies to give away to children who need them in an effort to give back to the community.
“I’m a teacher, and part of my mission in life with education is wanting to provide students with the same opportunities, no matter where they come from,” Walters said.
Supplies inside the backpacks include pencils, pens, glue, scissors, rulers, notebook paper, notebooks and folders.
“There’s about 30 or so odd things that are in the backpacks. I got the backpacks in bulk, and then, from a supplier, and after that I just started collecting different amounts of school supplies,” Walters said.
The items in the backpack encompass all age groups, so there is no age range for students.
“The biggest thing for me is making education equitable for all students, regardless of where they come from. I grew up in Paris, and I was luckily afforded a band scholarship so I was able to go off to school and allow band to pay for my schooling into becoming an educator. It’s important to me that I not only give back while in the classroom, but also give back outside of the classroom in the communities that helped shape me,” Walters said.
At the start of his journey this year, Walters had about 200 backpacks ready for distributing. He currently has about 70 left.
Schools are currently making reopening plans for the fall semester.
According to The Texas Tribune, “School districts will be allowed to delay on-campus instruction for at least four weeks, and ask for waivers to continue remote instruction for up to four additional weeks in areas hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic. During those second four weeks, districts must educate at least a small number of students on campus, and tell the state what public health conditions would allow them to bring more students into classrooms. Local school boards in areas with a lot of community spread can also delay the start of the school year.”
Walters has created a Google Doc form for parents to fill out and request a backpack for their children. Families from both Houston and Paris are welcome to apply. After filling out the form, he will contact the parent and make arrangements for either mailing the backpacks or dropping them off. There is no charge to the parent or child.
The form is available at https://forms.gle/iVWodUpScEYXTMXu6
