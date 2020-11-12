As of this morning, 454 people have signed a petition calling for Paris to open a dog park.
The petition, started two months ago by Jennifer Heuberger, picked up steam this week. She started gathering signatures because of her family’s basset hound, Cooper.
“It’s an opportunity for him to get out and roam around, more than the small yard we have for him,” Heuberger said.
She thinks many other Paris residents, who don’t actually own property in the city, will come on board as well for pretty much the same reasons.
“There is so much rental property in the area with people who have pets but don’t have yards for them to run,” Heuberger said. “And also, … with this pandemic and my son, Jake Stephens, wasn’t going to school because of it … having Cooper was the best thing because it gave him a companion when he was stuck at home. Pets can be lifesavers.”
The family adopted Cooper a little before the pandemic hit, in February, from a family in Bonham who just didn’t have the time for the puppy, who was a little over a year old then. Heuberger works for a car dealership in Bonham, and after chatting with the family, she met Cooper “and took him home that day.”
She got the idea for a local dog park after taking Cooper and the family to the dog park in Sherman.
“He loved it,” Heuberger said. “It was just a big, fenced-in area with fake fire hydrants. There was an area for small dogs and an area for big dogs, dogs over 40 pounds.
“The first 10 minutes, all he did was pee on everything. He seemed to really be enjoying himself.”
The area had plastic bags on a pole so owner could clean up after their pups, she said, and she was so impressed with the overall setup, she thought Paris, a city of over 25,000, should have one as well.
Her cousin is Paris Mayor Pro Tem Paula Portugal. Heuberger said Portugal is aware of the idea. Before taking the idea to the council though, Heuberger wanted to make sure there was enough public support, so she started a petition on Change.org.
“I see these petitions on Facebook all the time,” Heuberger said.
On the petition’s webpage, there are plenty of positive comments.
“My pets deserve a place to play, too,” Melissa Martin wrote.
“Our furry doggie babies need a place to run free and be happy. Some doggies live in apartments and can’t just run. They need this so much,” Hannah Cunningham wrote.
Some people may worry that a dog park would encourage people to just leave unwanted pets there, Heuberger said.
“Cruddy people are going to be cruddy no matter what,” she said.
She added that liability on the city’s part is equal to walking a dog on a leash. She even has a suggested space.
“There is unused space at Wade Park or even land near the civic center,” Heuberger said. “Plus, another benefit of near the civic center is that (dogs barking) wouldn’t be a nuisance for those living close by.”
