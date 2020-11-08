CEFCO Convenience Stores has announced the grand reopening of its newest store in Paris, at 3905 Bonham St.
Customers will find hot and cold food offerings and made-to-order items from the CEFCO Kitchen, as well as Hunt Brothers Pizza.
This is CEFCO’s fourth location in Paris and will be open 24 hours a day. It has a 6,037 square feet on nearly 3.5 acres, with 8 fuel pumps, including ethanol- free fuel and four truck diesel lanes
“We are excited to reopen this larger store that will better serve our loyal customers. We welcome these customers, as well as our many new customers, to come try out CEFCO Kitchen’s food offerings, which include lots of new made-to-order items,” said Dana Crick, regional vice-president of operations. “We look forward to serving and partnering with the local community that has helped fuel our growth and commitment to the Paris market.”
