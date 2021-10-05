HONEY GROVE — Though there were a couple of showers on Davy Crockett Day in Honey Grove, the weather cleared up beautifully after 4 p.m. as spirits lifted along with the sun in the sky.
“Unfortunately, we had about 30 minutes of the bottom falling out in the beginning as the pancake breakfast was canceled, and the musicians packed up and left because their equipment got rained on, but other than that we’re actually pretty crowded now, all things considered. The vendors are selling well and people seem to be having a good time,” event organizer Lore Lane-Jones said.
The general consensus among vendors and festival-goers was upbeat and sunny despite the previously inclement weather conditions.
The mutt strutt was a success, and dogs of all shapes and sizes strutted around throughout the day.
Valerie Hickman from Honey Grove said she was so happy to have a place to bring her huge dog, Babygirl, and after sampling the brisket from Brent Johnson’s tent, she said she and Babygirl would definitely have to come back next year for some more of that.
Some of the mutts also belonged to the Bonham Animal Shelter Adopt-A-Pet.
“We accept all species of animals — cows and goats to dogs and cats — our goal is to get them saved, loved back to health and then adopted out,” said Sherri Smith, one of the organization’s volunteers.
The annual event brings people together and she likes meeting new people, Smith said.
“We live and work here because we just love the tight knit community that has been so supportive of our mission to care for these animals.”
Another vendor having fun was Katy Paul, or “Cleaning Katy” as she is called, said Valerie Hickman of Honey Grove.
Hickman is a cancer survivor who shared a tent with Paul to promote her business and sell the desserts made by her family to raise money for her cancer treatment.
“So far we’ve done really well,” Hickman said.
The children’s train was a hit and winded in and out of crowds all the day long.
There was no shortage of delighted children as the young cakewalk winners also strutted around with cakes and cookies.
Ainsley, 9, and Ellie Campbell, 10, of Honey Grove were jumping up and down excitedly because they both won desserts in one of the cakewalks.
“I can’t believe I won twice,” Ainsley said.
Children were proudly displaying their prizes: homemade cakes, cookies and pies baked by residents of Honey Grove.
Lora Clark, 6, could also be seen hugging her bright pink cookies and said “this was the best day ever.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.