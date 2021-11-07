DETROIT - The Detroit Independent School District Board of Trustees will meet Nov. 8 at 6:30 p.m., in the high school library at 110 East Garner St., in Detroit.
The trustees are scheduled to discuss long-range plans for ESSER funds and consider adding a nurse’s position via a Region 8 grant.
Board members also plan to discuss filing a suit in relation to a contract with Aramark, a food, facilities and uniform service.
The board’s agenda calls for a discussion of a resolution concerning local remote learning and relocation of the homeside bleachers from the east side to the west side of the stadium
Members will also hear various reports from staff and recognize the girl’s cross country team.
