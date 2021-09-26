First Federal Community Bank recently honored the following employees at a luncheon for years of service.
Kim Poteet is celebrating her 35th anniversary with First Federal Community Bank. She is an item processor at the downtown Paris location.
Mae Hemingway is celebrating her 35th anniversary with First Federal Community Bank. She is a teller at the Clarksville branch.
Susie Bristow is celebrating her 30th anniversary with First Federal Community Bank. She is a consumer loan officer at the loop location in Paris.
Jeff McDowra is celebrating his 25th anniversary with First Federal Community Bank. He is an assistant vice president and loan officer at the downtown location.
Julie Elmore is celebrating her 20th anniversary with First Federal Community Bank. She is the item processing manager at the Paris downtown location.
Rhonda Kittle is celebrating her 20th anniversary with First Federal Community Bank. She is aloan assistant at the Mt. Pleasant branch.
Robert Slider is celebrating his 20th anniversary with First Federal Community Bank. He is a senior vice president and information technology officer at the Downtown location.
Molly Woodall recently retired from First Federal after celebrating her 20th anniversary with the bank. She was in the customer support center at the Downtown location.
Brandi Allred is celebrating her 15th anniversary with First Federal Community Bank. She is an accountant at the downtown location.
Melissa Gibson is celebrating her 15th anniversary with First Federal Community Bank. She is an information technology network engineer at the downtown location.
Mandy Wise is celebrating her 15th anniversary with First Federal Community Bank. She is a loan post funding review specialist at the downtown location.
John Brockman is celebrating his 10th anniversary with First Federal Community Bank. He is an executive vice president and chief lending officer at the downtown location.
Ben Bryan is celebrating his 10th anniversary with First Federal Community Bank. He is an item processor at the downtown location.
Bow Willis is celebrating his 10th anniversary with First Federal Community Bank. He is an assistant vice president and the branch manager at the Clarksville branch.
Leslie Zuniga is celebrating her 10th anniversary with First Federal Community Bank. She is a customer service representative and teller at the Mt. Pleasant branch.
“We are blessed that these good people have made their career with our bank,” said Richard Amis, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board.
First Federal is observing its 99th year serving northeast Texas with two locations in Paris and branches in Clarksville and Mt. Pleasant.
