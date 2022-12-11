Bidders shelled out $275,000 and shattered a $250,000 fundraising goal at the 73rd annual Boys and Girls Club auction Friday night at Cottonwood Barn on Stillhouse Road in Paris.
“It was another great auction,” board president Montgomery Moore said after bidding closed and totals were tallied for live and silent auction sales, cash contributions of $300 each for the yearly cost of a child at the club and memorial donations in large amounts up to $10,000.
This year’s auction honored longtime Boys & Girls Club supporters posthumously to include the late Jim Chadwick, Buckey Patterson, Gary Nash and Freddy Swaim.
Auctioneer Sims Norment announced that $100,000 had been raised less than an hour into the auction and then auctioneer Monty Moore made an announcement at 8:40 p.m. that totals stood at $180,000. At 9:30 p.m., auctioneer Stacy Musgrove announced a $200,000 total with the final tally announced shortly before 11 p.m.
Top-selling auction items included weekly pool service to include chemicals offered by Pools & More for $6,100 and a two-hour gig donated by Common Ground band for $5,100. A stay at a Hochatown cabin offered by Zamora Insurance Agency fetched $5,000 as did a gourmet dinner for 20 people offered by Gary Young and a steak dinner at the cabin offered by Norment & Landers Insurance.
“This is really just a testament to how much this community cares about its kids,” club executive director Jason Macchia said. “The club is driven by the 30-something board members and the hundreds of people who write a check. The people on our board are so tied into this club with many of them being a second or third generation to serve.”
Speaking about his father, the late Blake Moore Sr. and others who began the auction 73 years ago in the basement of the downtown Sears building at the corner of N. Main Street and Lamar Avenue, Monty Moore mentioned several current board members who are second and third generation supporters as he began his turn as auctioneer for the night.
“Those men thought that it would be a good idea to get local merchants to donate items to be auctioned off to community members in support of The Boys Club,” Moore said. “And here we are 73 years later doing it much the same as they did so many years ago.”
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.