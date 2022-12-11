Boys and Girls Club logo

Bidders shelled out $275,000 and shattered a $250,000 fundraising goal at the 73rd annual Boys and Girls Club auction Friday night at Cottonwood Barn on Stillhouse Road in Paris.

“It was another great auction,” board president Montgomery Moore said after bidding closed and totals were tallied for live and silent auction sales, cash contributions of $300 each for the yearly cost of a child at the club and memorial donations in large amounts up to $10,000.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

