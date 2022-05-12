CLARKSVILLE – Spring is a festive time with its mix of cool breezes and warming rays; it just makes for a festive time of the year.
The city’s Downtown Merchants Association is bringing that festive spirit to the square with its annual Spring Fest on Saturday.
It starts around 10 a.m. and will continue with all kinds of vendors until 3 p.m., said Carla Caldwell, of the merchants association and owner of High Cotton on the square.
“We have 40 vendors selling woodcrafts, jewelry and ice cream,” she said.
There will also be people selling farm-fresh eggs, soap made out of goat’s milk, and there will be a Mexican food truck and other vendors, Caldwell noted.
“I just want people to come out and have a good time,” she said.
The Red River Historical Society is going to help add to that good time as the membership decided to open the historic Miss Belle’s House that day for a $5 tour.
The house has had many owners over the years and was first owned by Andrew Thompson in 1874, said Anne Evetts, a member of the historical society and one of the house tour guides May 14.
One of the more colorful owners was Belle Burdette, for whom the house is currently named, Evetts said.
The house is at 706 N. Walnut Street, but in Belle’s day the street was called Depot because the train depot was nearby.
So there was naturally a lot of traffic as it was a main road leading to downtown.
It was a dirt road back in the late 1800 when the Burdettes owned the home.
One day after a heavy rainstorm the circus came to town and unloaded at the depot. The circus troupe proceeded to parade down Depot Street to town.
But the road was muddy that day and one of the elephants trooping along lost its footing, and skidded and careened right into the stately, white picket fence around Miss Belle’s home.
It just so happens she was watching the goings on from the comfort of an upstairs room in her home.
When she saw what had happened she tore down the stairs not to check on the elephant’s condition, but to seek payment for the pachyderm damage.
“She came running out and stopped the parade until the manager of the circus paid for the damages,” Evetts said.
Evetts said the house is filled with a variety of furnishings with most of them coming from the DeMorse House which is another Clarksville property owned by the historical society and is the oldest home in Clarksville.
“This house is virtually a museum house,” she said.
The house has a formal parlor and a family parlor which today would translate into a living room and a den, respectively.
There is a kitchen in it now which was added much later as the original kitchen was detached.
Old homes and old towns are surrounded by lore, sometimes haunting lore. Miss Belle’s House is no different, Evetts said.
People have reported seeing orbs, she said.
The historical society let the Northeast Texas Paranormal Society spend some time in the house, Evetts said.
“They picked up orbs hovering over a certain Victorian loveseat in the front parlor and while going up the stairs and nearing the top floor, someone felt as if a being passed through their body,” she said.
One two occasions workmen have walked away from jobs at the house because they said they could sense spirits, she said.
One explanation for the perceived spirit encounters comes from the aforementioned Andrew Thompson and his brother Walter who had built an identical home for his family next to Andrew’s. That home was later the victim of an arsonist, according to a newspaper account from the late 1880s.
The brothers were in business together and something went sour. Walter ended up poisoning Andrew and many swear that is the reason for the hauntings.
People say it was out of guilt that Walter ordered the towering tombstone from New York City that still stands today out in Clarksville Cemetery.
Speaking of spirits, spirits of a third kind will be available during the Springfest celebration.
The Vintage Cowgirl owner Karen Culpepper, got a permit from the city that will allow festival goers to purchase wine at her store and stroll around the square. Or they can stay at her store and listen to live music or play the corn hole game she has set up out back.
Also at the Cowgirl, patrons can get a ticket for each $10 they spend for a chance at a $200 Vintage Cowgirl gift certificate in a drawing.
